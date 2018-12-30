Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC. is a leading provider of air cargo transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their air cargo lift requirements. Through five principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier Certificates, ATSG also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance services, airport ground services, fuel management, specialized transportation management, and air charter brokerage services. ATSG subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc., Air Transport International, LLC, Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc., Capital Cargo International Airlines, Inc., and LGSTX Services, Inc. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group and gave the company a buy atsg rating in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.29.

ATSG stock opened at $21.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Air Transport Services Group has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $27.67.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.60 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 15,204 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 50,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 19,882 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 57,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

