Zacks Investment Research Upgrades INTERTEK Grp PL/ADR (IKTSY) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INTERTEK Grp PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IKTSY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of INTERTEK Grp PL/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of INTERTEK Grp PL/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of INTERTEK Grp PL/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th.

OTCMKTS:IKTSY opened at $61.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03. INTERTEK Grp PL/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $80.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

INTERTEK Grp PL/ADR Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

