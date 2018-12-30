Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Livent (LTHM) to “Strong-Buy”

Livent (NASDAQ:LTHM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.46% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Livent Corporation produces and distributes lithium chemicals. The Company offers lithium chemicals for applications in batteries, agrochemicals, aerospace alloys, greases, pharmaceuticals, polymers, and various industrial applications. Livent Corporation is based in PA, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Livent in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Livent in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Livent in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Livent in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. Livent has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $19.90.

Livent (NASDAQ:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.40 million.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

