Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Holdings Increased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.05% of Zebra Technologies worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 120,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,372,000 after buying an additional 49,310 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 440,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,142,000 after buying an additional 23,324 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 3,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 673,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,020,000 after buying an additional 86,332 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. ValuEngine cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Northcoast Research set a $200.00 target price on Zebra Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.22.

In related news, SVP Joachim Heel sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.38, for a total value of $452,302.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,452,260.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $6,424,786.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,394,031.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,640 shares of company stock worth $12,930,449 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZBRA opened at $155.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $102.75 and a one year high of $184.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 49.81% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

