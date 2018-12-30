Zilla (ZLA) Trading Down 4% Over Last 7 Days

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Zilla has a market cap of $655,002.00 and $12,903.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilla token can now be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000384 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zilla has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009459 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026332 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.02302192 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00154328 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00208398 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026138 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026124 BTC.

Zilla Token Profile

Zilla’s genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,953,654 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken. Zilla’s official website is zla.io. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zilla

Zilla can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

