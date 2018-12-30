ZIP (ZIP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00

ZIP (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. In the last week, ZIP has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZIP has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $5.54 million worth of ZIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZIP token can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, DigiFinex, OKEx and IDCM.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00068815 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00010472 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded 67% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00038683 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00002568 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 121.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 46.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000300 BTC.

ZIP Token Profile

ZIP (CRYPTO:ZIP) is a token. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. ZIP’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ZIP’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo. ZIP’s official website is zipper.io.

Buying and Selling ZIP

ZIP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, IDCM, FCoin and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

