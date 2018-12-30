Zuora (ZUO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis. The company’s product portfolio includes Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights and Zuora Collect. Its platform offers Zuora Central. Zuora, Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Zuora from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zuora from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. FBN Securities began coverage on Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Zuora to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Zuora from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $17.65 on Friday. Zuora has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $37.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $61.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.96 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 32.02% and a negative return on equity of 54.38%. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 135,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $2,463,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 37,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $790,038.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,203,800 shares of company stock valued at $22,718,137 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. 22.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

