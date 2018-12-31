$0.44 EPS Expected for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) will announce $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.46. G-III Apparel Group reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIII shares. ValuEngine downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $54.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub cut G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.45.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 19,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $779,670.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,621 shares in the company, valued at $9,967,215.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 118.7% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter worth about $188,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter worth about $266,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter worth about $299,000.

Shares of GIII stock opened at $27.78 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $51.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.54.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

