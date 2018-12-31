$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nike Inc (NKE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) to post $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Nike’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Nike posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Nike will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nike.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. Nike had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $83.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nike to $87.06 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Guggenheim increased their price target on Nike to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. HSBC set a $92.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Macquarie set a $98.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.37.

Shares of Nike stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.17. 241,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,741,626. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Nike has a twelve month low of $62.09 and a twelve month high of $86.04. The stock has a market cap of $116.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,839,908 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $325,317,000 after buying an additional 2,991,299 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Nike by 2,572.6% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,791,717 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $151,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,676 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,309,879 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $449,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,009 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 963.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,498,265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $126,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,419 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,095,107 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,363,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

