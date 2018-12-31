$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) will report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.64. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $283.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on OLLI shares. BidaskClub downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

In related news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 9,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total value of $821,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John W. Swygert sold 48,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.84, for a total transaction of $4,264,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 77,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,857,826.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 480,000 shares of company stock valued at $43,650,580. 20.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,727,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,427,000 after buying an additional 259,631 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,696,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,335,000 after purchasing an additional 113,986 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,696,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,335,000 after purchasing an additional 113,986 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 61.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,317,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,649,000 after purchasing an additional 502,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 43.0% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,034,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,978,000 after purchasing an additional 310,828 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OLLI traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $66.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $97.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.35.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ollie`s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply