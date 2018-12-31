$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) will report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.64. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $283.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on OLLI shares. BidaskClub downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

In related news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 9,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total value of $821,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John W. Swygert sold 48,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.84, for a total transaction of $4,264,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 77,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,857,826.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 480,000 shares of company stock valued at $43,650,580. 20.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,727,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,427,000 after buying an additional 259,631 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,696,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,335,000 after purchasing an additional 113,986 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,696,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,335,000 after purchasing an additional 113,986 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 61.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,317,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,649,000 after purchasing an additional 502,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 43.0% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,034,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,978,000 after purchasing an additional 310,828 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OLLI traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $66.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $97.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.35.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

