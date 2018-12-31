$0.80 EPS Expected for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.86. Lowe’s Companies reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 72.47%. The company had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOW. SunTrust Banks raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $101.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $125.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.92.

In related news, Director Brian C. Rogers bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.02 per share, for a total transaction of $880,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,037,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,722,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.55. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $81.16 and a one year high of $117.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. It offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating, and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows, and doors.

