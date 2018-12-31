$1.04 EPS Expected for Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) will announce $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Lumentum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.08. Lumentum reported earnings of $1.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full-year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $6.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lumentum.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.29. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis.

LITE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumentum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.37.

In other news, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,197 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $63,357.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,946.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,608,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,234,000 after buying an additional 154,751 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,608,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,234,000 after buying an additional 154,751 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,239,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,304,000 after buying an additional 285,089 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 976,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,514,000 after buying an additional 191,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 859,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,513,000 after buying an additional 44,206 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LITE traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.01. The stock had a trading volume of 80,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,556. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.41.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumentum (LITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.