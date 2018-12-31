$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Mattel, Inc. (MAT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to announce sales of $1.43 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Mattel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.46 billion and the lowest is $1.39 billion. Mattel reported sales of $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full-year sales of $4.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Mattel had a negative return on equity of 65.25% and a negative net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion.

Several research firms have commented on MAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. UBS Group set a $15.00 price objective on Mattel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Mattel from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Mattel from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mattel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $9.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Mattel, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, International, and American Girl. It offers Mattel Girls & Boys branded products, including Barbie dolls and accessories, Monster High, DC Super Hero Girls, Enchantimals, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels and Matchbox vehicles and play sets, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Toy Story, and games and puzzles.

