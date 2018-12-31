$11.51 Million in Sales Expected for Bank Of Princeton (BPRN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will announce sales of $11.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank Of Princeton’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.31 million and the highest is $11.70 million. Bank Of Princeton reported sales of $11.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank Of Princeton will report full year sales of $44.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.08 million to $44.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $49.16 million, with estimates ranging from $48.42 million to $49.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bank Of Princeton.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $11.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on BPRN. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank Of Princeton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 24th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Bank Of Princeton from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank Of Princeton in a research note on Friday, October 26th.

Bank Of Princeton stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.90. The company had a trading volume of 18,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.22. Bank Of Princeton has a 12-month low of $26.77 and a 12-month high of $35.45.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,645,000 after buying an additional 11,224 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 280,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after buying an additional 31,076 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after buying an additional 31,076 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 238,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after buying an additional 24,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 727.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 48,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

Bank Of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

