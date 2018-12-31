$16.59 Billion in Sales Expected for United Technologies Co. (UTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) to report $16.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.54 billion and the highest is $16.67 billion. United Technologies reported sales of $15.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Technologies will report full year sales of $64.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.61 billion to $65.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $74.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $67.59 billion to $78.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover United Technologies.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of United Technologies to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. United Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.42.

Shares of UTX opened at $105.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.07. United Technologies has a one year low of $100.48 and a one year high of $144.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from United Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 12,402.9% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 4,115,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,182 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the second quarter worth about $341,297,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 597.6% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,289,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $161,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,849 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 59,240,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,282,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in United Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,240,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,282,386,000 after buying an additional 1,094,947 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

