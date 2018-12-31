$252.90 Million in Sales Expected for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) will report sales of $252.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for World Wrestling Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $259.60 million and the lowest is $246.19 million. World Wrestling Entertainment reported sales of $211.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will report full-year sales of $905.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $895.46 million to $917.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $984.80 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for World Wrestling Entertainment.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $188.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.08 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 27.69%.

WWE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. FBN Securities raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. World Wrestling Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.23.

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $73.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 112.40 and a beta of 1.13. World Wrestling Entertainment has a twelve month low of $30.23 and a twelve month high of $97.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

In related news, insider George A. Barrios sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $2,647,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 356,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,203,957.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent K. Mcmahon sold 306,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $22,867,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 381,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,952,380. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,788,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,486,000 after acquiring an additional 172,587 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,318,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,029,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,540,000 after acquiring an additional 551,947 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 556,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,498,000 after acquiring an additional 13,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,745,000 after acquiring an additional 12,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, Consumer Products Division, WWE Studios, and Corporate & Other.

