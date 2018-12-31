$260.88 Million in Sales Expected for Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2018

Brokerages expect that Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) will post $260.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Methode Electronics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $261.20 million and the lowest is $260.56 million. Methode Electronics posted sales of $228.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Methode Electronics will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Methode Electronics.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $264.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MEI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Methode Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $25.00 target price on shares of Methode Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Hornung acquired 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.16 per share, with a total value of $181,712.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,948. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald W. Duda acquired 70,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.79 per share, with a total value of $1,685,473.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 699,034 shares in the company, valued at $16,630,018.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,638,598 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,718,000 after buying an additional 84,173 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the third quarter valued at $322,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 784.2% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 662,827 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,994,000 after purchasing an additional 587,860 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,638,598 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,718,000 after purchasing an additional 84,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 7.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MEI traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $23.29. 316,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,990. Methode Electronics has a one year low of $20.99 and a one year high of $45.45. The stock has a market cap of $863.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 10th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.67%.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

