32,825 Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,000. Man Group plc owned 0.06% of Snap-on at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Snap-on by 6.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 104.3% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Snap-on by 6.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 16.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 2.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period.

SNA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Snap-on from $216.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Friday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Snap-on from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.33.

In other Snap-on news, Chairman Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $3,158,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNA opened at $144.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $135.29 and a 1 year high of $189.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $898.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.73 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 16.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

