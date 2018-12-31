$36.72 Billion in Sales Expected for General Motors (GM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) to post sales of $36.72 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for General Motors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.21 billion. General Motors reported sales of $37.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Motors will report full-year sales of $145.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $143.45 billion to $146.84 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $146.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $144.88 billion to $147.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow General Motors.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $35.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 25.81%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on General Motors from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Motors from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 365.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 543.8% in the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM stock opened at $33.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.25. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $45.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 6th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 22.96%.

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

