$38.26 Million in Sales Expected for AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (WAAS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) will post $38.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AquaVenture’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.22 million and the highest is $39.30 million. AquaVenture reported sales of $32.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AquaVenture will report full year sales of $142.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $141.00 million to $143.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $184.54 million, with estimates ranging from $173.00 million to $196.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AquaVenture.

Get AquaVenture alerts:

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $36.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.10 million. AquaVenture had a negative return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WAAS shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on AquaVenture to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on AquaVenture from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. JMP Securities set a $30.00 price objective on AquaVenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Citigroup set a $23.00 price objective on AquaVenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 9.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 642,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,604,000 after acquiring an additional 57,978 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 9.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 642,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,604,000 after acquiring an additional 57,978 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners raised its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 6.4% in the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 578,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,018,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 135.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,132,000 after acquiring an additional 259,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 449,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. 32.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WAAS stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.89. 100,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,551. The stock has a market cap of $512.44 million, a PE ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.07. AquaVenture has a fifty-two week low of $11.83 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.00.

About AquaVenture

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination and wastewater treatment solutions for governmental, municipal, industrial, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use filtered water systems and related services to approximately 40,000 institutional and commercial customers.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AquaVenture (WAAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AquaVenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaVenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.