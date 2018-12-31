39,802 Shares in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (DFRG) Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:DFRG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 39,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,541,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 43.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 80,398 shares in the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 66.9% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 273,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 109,638 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 33.2% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,068 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 41,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DFRG. BidaskClub upgraded Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in a report on Friday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Stephens lowered Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group stock opened at $7.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $237.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.07. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.60 million. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.24 per share, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc bought 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $178,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,034,210 shares of company stock worth $6,690,637 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Company Profile

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc develops, owns, and operates restaurants in the United States. It owns and operates restaurants under the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Sullivan's Steakhouse, Del Frisco's Grille, Barcelona Wine Bar, and bartaco brand names. The company offers steaks, as well as other menu selections, such as chops, fresh seafood, tapas, street food, and wines and cocktails.

