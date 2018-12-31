3M’s (MMM) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Zacks Investment Research

3M (NYSE:MMM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “3M stands to gain from its innovation efforts, solid household product’s demand, healthy liquidity position and portfolio restructuring moves. Further, it remains committed to rewarding shareholders handsomely. However, over the past month, 3M’s shares have recorded loss like its industry. Moreover, the stock currently looks overvalued compared to its industry. Inflation in prices of major inputs and rising interest expenses remain concerns for the company, posing threats to near-term profitability. Additionally, stiff competition from local players remains another cause of worry for 3M. Over the past 30 days, Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings has remained unchanged for both 2018 and 2019.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $251.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.50.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $1.38 on Monday, hitting $190.75. 8,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,476,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.97. 3M has a 52 week low of $176.87 and a 52 week high of $259.77. The company has a market capitalization of $110.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.12). 3M had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 54.60%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

3M declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other 3M news, Director Gregory R. Page purchased 1,000 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $184.50 per share, with a total value of $184,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $108,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at $131,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,652.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

