$69.89 Million in Sales Expected for PlayAGS Inc (AGS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) to post $69.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.14 million. PlayAGS posted sales of $57.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year sales of $283.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $282.34 million to $284.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $313.25 million, with estimates ranging from $306.40 million to $320.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PlayAGS.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.06 million. PlayAGS’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on PlayAGS from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PlayAGS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in PlayAGS in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the second quarter worth about $284,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the third quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 35.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PlayAGS stock opened at $22.67 on Monday. PlayAGS has a 12 month low of $16.66 and a 12 month high of $32.80. The company has a market cap of $800.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PlayAGS (AGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.