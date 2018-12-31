ABIOMED (ABMD) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABIOMED from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $358.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine upgraded ABIOMED from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. BTIG Research upgraded ABIOMED from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ABIOMED from $370.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $391.78.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

ABMD stock opened at $318.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.28. ABIOMED has a twelve month low of $187.01 and a twelve month high of $459.75.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $181.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.41 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ABIOMED will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ABIOMED by 193.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $543,297,000 after buying an additional 796,482 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in ABIOMED by 1,030.0% in the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 638,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,325,000 after buying an additional 582,318 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ABIOMED by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,551,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $634,610,000 after buying an additional 401,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ABIOMED by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,117,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,402,127,000 after buying an additional 290,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in ABIOMED by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,647,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,090,091,000 after buying an additional 260,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.