Adams Asset Advisors LLC Sells 6,323 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 141,736 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,323 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.7% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 220,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 2,201 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 597.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1,374.4% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Loop Capital raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.87.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 4,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $196,303.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $209,020.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,665.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,067 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,662 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $42.77 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $49.47. The firm has a market cap of $206.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.41%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

