Adelphoi (ADL) 1-Day Volume Tops $0.00

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Adelphoi has a total market capitalization of $510,479.00 and $0.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Adelphoi has traded up 68.6% against the dollar. One Adelphoi token can currently be purchased for $0.0246 or 0.00000637 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009510 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026988 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.16 or 0.02434367 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00159613 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00200810 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027160 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00027053 BTC.

Adelphoi Token Profile

Adelphoi’s genesis date was December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Adelphoi is adel.io. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adelphoi’s official message board is medium.com/adel.

Adelphoi Token Trading

Adelphoi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adelphoi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adelphoi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

