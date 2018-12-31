adidas (ADS) Given a €240.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €240.00 ($279.07) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report released on Thursday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADS. Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Macquarie set a €260.00 ($302.33) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. HSBC set a €255.00 ($296.51) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €236.00 ($274.42) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €225.09 ($261.73).

Get adidas alerts:

FRA:ADS opened at €182.40 ($212.09) on Thursday. adidas has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($233.73).

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.