Adobe (ADBE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/27/2018 – Adobe was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2018 – Adobe had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We highlight Adobe ’s on- going strength in Experience Cloud with revenues up 22% (ex-Marketo) vs. our esti- mate of 20% and 25% including Marketo. We reiterate our buy rating and our price target of $280.””

12/14/2018 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $286.00 to $282.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/14/2018 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $295.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/14/2018 – Adobe had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pivotal Research. They now have a $252.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $254.00.

12/14/2018 – Adobe had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $255.00 price target on the stock.

12/14/2018 – Adobe was given a new $315.00 price target on by analysts at Nomura. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2018 – Adobe had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2018 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $309.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/27/2018 – Adobe was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/20/2018 – Adobe was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/15/2018 – Adobe is now covered by analysts at Nomura. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $223.68. The stock had a trading volume of 42,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,670,286. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $175.10 and a 12 month high of $277.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 13th. The software company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,692 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.05, for a total transaction of $608,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley Rencher sold 12,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.30, for a total transaction of $2,943,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,697,816.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,978,246 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Adobe by 9.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 76.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,663 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,665,000 after purchasing an additional 38,095 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 32.5% during the third quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 20,238 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 26.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,772 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

