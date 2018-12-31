Advance Auto Parts’ (AAP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Zacks Investment Research

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Zacks Investment Research in a research report issued on Monday. They presently have a $171.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.00% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Advance Auto Parts is focusing to expand its footprint by opening new stores, widening online presence and strategic collaborations. In October, it announced a collaboration with Walmart to create an automotive specialty store on Walmart.com. Additionally, it has rolled out Advance Pro, an e-commerce engine to cater to professional customers, which helped the company to access nearly 20,000 customer orders. Additionally, it is streamlining its supply chain and is opting for store transformation and inventory positioning in order to meet the evolving need of the customers. Over the past six months, shares of Advance Auto Parts have outperformed the industry it belongs to. However, rising expenses several projects launch and store maintenance are concerns. Also, dependence on weather cycles for the sale of products makes the company vulnerable to unexpected weather variations.”

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $205.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.06.

NYSE:AAP opened at $155.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $99.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.15.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Fiona P. Dias sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total value of $186,061.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,975.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, batteries, accessories, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. It offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.