Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AEIS. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.17.

Shares of AEIS opened at $42.71 on Thursday. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $38.74 and a twelve month high of $77.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The firm had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 18.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 128,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 19,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter worth $3,660,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 120.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 41.7% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 153,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 45,320 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion and control products that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power systems, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

