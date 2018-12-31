Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMD. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $20.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.31.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $34.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 3.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 47.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $1,696,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 930,790 shares in the company, valued at $25,261,640.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 83,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $1,451,090.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,388,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,554,175.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 760,174 shares of company stock worth $15,796,652 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 257.7% during the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 953.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 199.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.