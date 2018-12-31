Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Insider Sells $544,463.40 in Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) insider Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,291 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $544,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $17.82 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $34.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.75, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 47.21%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 216,384 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after buying an additional 25,691 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,362,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,717,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,884,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,002,000 after acquiring an additional 56,775 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 221,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after acquiring an additional 25,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.31.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/31/advanced-micro-devices-inc-amd-insider-sells-544463-40-in-stock.html.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.