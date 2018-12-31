Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.37 Million Holdings in First Financial Bancorp (FFBC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 27.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,143 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 597.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on First Financial Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Sunday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.13.

NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $23.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. First Financial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $33.70.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.74 million. First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.69%.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and other banking, and banking-related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

