Aftermaster (AFTM) vs. Pointer Telocation (PNTR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Aftermaster (OTCMKTS:AFTM) and Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Aftermaster has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pointer Telocation has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Aftermaster shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.2% of Pointer Telocation shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Pointer Telocation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aftermaster and Pointer Telocation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aftermaster 0 0 0 0 N/A Pointer Telocation 0 0 2 0 3.00

Pointer Telocation has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.00%. Given Pointer Telocation’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pointer Telocation is more favorable than Aftermaster.

Profitability

This table compares Aftermaster and Pointer Telocation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aftermaster -273.06% N/A -806.65% Pointer Telocation 21.23% 13.81% 9.62%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aftermaster and Pointer Telocation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aftermaster $1.64 million 2.03 -$4.25 million N/A N/A Pointer Telocation $78.15 million 1.25 $16.51 million $1.12 10.71

Pointer Telocation has higher revenue and earnings than Aftermaster.

Summary

Pointer Telocation beats Aftermaster on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aftermaster Company Profile

AfterMaster, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an audio technology company in the United States. It develops and commercializes proprietary audio and video technologies for professional and consumer use. The company offers AfterMaster audio, a mastering, remastering, and audio processing technology that makes various audio source sounds louder, fuller, deeper, and clearer; ProMaster, an online music mastering, streaming, and storage service designed for independent artists; and Aftermaster Pro, a personal audio re-mastering device. It also provides Aftermaster Studio Pro and MyStudio, which are products for use in commercial audio applications. In addition, AfterMaster, Inc. operates six recording and mastering studios that engineer mix and master music for independent and high profile artists. The company was formerly known as Studio One Media, Inc. and changed its name to AfterMaster, Inc. in September 2015. AfterMaster, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Pointer Telocation Company Profile

Pointer Telocation Ltd. provides mobile resource management (MRM) products and services for the automotive and insurance industries, and mobile assets management markets worldwide. It operates through MRM and Cellocator sgments. The MRM segment offers asset management, fleet management, stolen vehicle retrieval (SVR), and connected car services. The Cellocator segment designs, develops, and manufactures MRM products, such as fleet management products, including remote monitoring and control solutions comprising command and control center, and communications infrastructure; asset management products; and SVR products. The company was formerly known as Nexus Telocation Systems Ltd. and changed its name to Pointer Telocation Ltd. in January 2006. Pointer Telocation Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

