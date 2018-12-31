AGCO Co. (AGCO) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc

Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,029,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned approximately 0.08% of AGCO worth $366,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its stake in AGCO by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 53,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AGCO by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in AGCO by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 75,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in AGCO by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in AGCO by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 22,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO opened at $54.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $75.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.80.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. AGCO had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

Several brokerages have commented on AGCO. Bank of America upgraded shares of AGCO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $79.00 target price on shares of AGCO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.64.

In other AGCO news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $117,244.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 84,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

