Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.14.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $182,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $58,171.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,703.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the third quarter valued at about $4,736,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the third quarter valued at about $11,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,380,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $852,494,000 after acquiring an additional 130,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,329,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,552,000 after acquiring an additional 25,474 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 165,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALK traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $60.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,574,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,042. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $57.42 and a twelve month high of $75.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.28%.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services. It also focuses on providing ground and ramp handling services to airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

