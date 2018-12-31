Alcoa Corp (AA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.42 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) will report $3.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.28 billion. Alcoa posted sales of $3.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full year sales of $13.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.23 billion to $13.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.72 billion to $14.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $45.00 price target on shares of Alcoa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alcoa from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.47.

Shares of NYSE AA traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,010,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,378. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $62.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69.

Alcoa declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 17th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in Alcoa during the third quarter worth $87,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Alcoa by 104.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Alcoa during the second quarter worth $230,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Alcoa by 414.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Alcoa during the second quarter worth $286,000.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. The company offers aluminum sheets for the production of cans for beverage and food. It also engages in the aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses; and generation and sale of renewable energy, as well as provision of ancillary services.

