Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX) Position Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,066,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 423,276 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.87% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $46,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 46.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 42.4% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 130,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 38,813 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 20.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 555,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after buying an additional 94,614 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the second quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 37.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 34,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $127,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 349,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 18,900 shares of company stock valued at $398,601 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ALEX stock opened at $18.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $29.23.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 59.08%. The company had revenue of $119.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. With a portfolio of approximately 87,000 acres in Hawai`i, A&B is the state's fourth largest private landowner. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages 3.4 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i.

