Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a $117.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.48% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Allegiant is being aided by constant efforts to modernize its fleet. In line with its fleet-modernization efforts, the carrier is not only adding new and more efficient planes but retiring old ones. Allegiant aims to maintain an all-airbus fleet by year-end and increase efficiences. The company intends to improve the flying experience of passengers by maintaining a single-fleet type. Additionally, Allegiant's efforts to reward shareholders in the form of share buybacks and dividend payments are encouraging. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-quarter earnings has increased 3.6% over the last 60 days. This reflects the positivity surrounding the stock. Despite such positives, we are concerned about the company's high debt levels. In fact, shares of the company have underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALGT. ValuEngine cut Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised Allegiant Travel from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 price target on Allegiant Travel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. BidaskClub cut Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.73.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $100.45 on Monday. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $98.21 and a one year high of $181.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $393.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $54,422.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President John Redmond purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 102,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,787,267.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 41.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 44.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 42.8% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the second quarter valued at about $312,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations.

