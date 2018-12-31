Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNA opened at $5.32 on Friday. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $17.56. The company has a quick ratio of 14.75, a current ratio of 14.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $110.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALNA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 126.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,856,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,990 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 145.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 567,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 336,053 shares during the last quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the second quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 1,739,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,670,000 after purchasing an additional 275,911 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 138.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 127,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 94.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 55,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

