Alliancebernstein L.P. Invests $184,000 in FSB Community Bankshares Inc (FSBC) Stock

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in FSB Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FSBC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Separately, TheStreet cut FSB Community Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBC opened at $17.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. FSB Community Bankshares Inc has a 52-week low of $15.96 and a 52-week high of $18.50.

FSB Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.95 million for the quarter. FSB Community Bankshares had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.45%.

FSB Community Bankshares Profile

FSB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Fairport Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Monroe County, New York. The company accepts savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and non-interest-bearing demand deposits.

