Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys New Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (CRS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 16.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,513,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,234,000 after purchasing an additional 213,100 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 22.3% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,149,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,757,000 after buying an additional 209,210 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,226,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,743,000 after buying an additional 208,884 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,426,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 72.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 429,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,339,000 after buying an additional 181,011 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $35.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $32.77 and a 1-year high of $61.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 2.25.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $572.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRS shares. Deutsche Bank set a $50.00 price target on Carpenter Technology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys New Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (CRS)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/31/allianz-asset-management-gmbh-buys-new-holdings-in-carpenter-technology-co-crs.html.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

See Also: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.