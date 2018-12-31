Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases Shares of 24,165 Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,165 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.07% of Beazer Homes USA at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 70.0% during the third quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 34,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,106,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,815,000 after purchasing an additional 127,639 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 839,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 40.3% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,001,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,511,000 after purchasing an additional 861,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 12.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,106,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,617,000 after purchasing an additional 118,914 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BZH opened at $9.71 on Monday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $20.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 14.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. Beazer Homes USA had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $761.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Beazer Homes USA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Wedbush set a $17.00 price target on Beazer Homes USA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Beazer Homes USA from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Beazer Homes USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, Director Danny R. Shepherd acquired 4,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,956.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,088.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes brand name. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

