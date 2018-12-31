Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes $375,000 Position in HealthStream, Inc. (HSTM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,078 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSTM. BB&T Corp bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 50.0% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 12,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

HSTM stock opened at $24.00 on Monday. HealthStream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.86. The company has a market capitalization of $775.80 million, a P/E ratio of 88.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.86.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. HealthStream had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $59.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. HealthStream’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HSTM shares. BidaskClub cut shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of HealthStream from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. HealthStream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

HealthStream Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through HealthStream Workforce Solutions and HealthStream Provider Solutions segments. The company offers workforce development solutions comprising software-as-a-service (SaaS) and subscription-based products to meet talent management, training, certification, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and development needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

