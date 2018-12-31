Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes Position in ISHARES TR/ASIA 50 IX ETF (AIA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in ISHARES TR/ASIA 50 IX ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/ASIA 50 IX ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,950,000. Titus Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/ASIA 50 IX ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 42,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/ASIA 50 IX ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $348,949,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/ASIA 50 IX ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $7,025,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/ASIA 50 IX ETF by 59.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 38,584 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIA opened at $55.32 on Monday. ISHARES TR/ASIA 50 IX ETF has a 1 year low of $53.04 and a 1 year high of $72.96.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th were paid a $1.0516 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from ISHARES TR/ASIA 50 IX ETF’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 18th.

ISHARES TR/ASIA 50 IX ETF Company Profile

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

