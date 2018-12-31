Alpha Coin (APC) Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded up 120.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 31st. In the last week, Alpha Coin has traded 101.8% higher against the dollar. One Alpha Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. Alpha Coin has a total market capitalization of $9,761.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00015140 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006778 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000151 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

Alpha Coin (APC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2016. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,825,450 tokens. Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens.

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

Alpha Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

