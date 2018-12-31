Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Position Lifted by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 17,300.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,245,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,471,546,000 after buying an additional 174,333 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,038,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,505,150,000 after buying an additional 22,736 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,644,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,066,096,000 after buying an additional 27,153 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,335,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,721,677,000 after buying an additional 47,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,922,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,260,651,000 after buying an additional 10,071 shares in the last quarter. 36.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,301.81.

In other news, Director L John Doerr sold 11,908 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,049.76, for a total value of $12,500,542.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.04, for a total transaction of $12,000,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 857 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,434.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,410 shares of company stock worth $96,575,439 over the last quarter. 13.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,037.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.14. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $970.11 and a 12-month high of $1,273.89. The company has a market capitalization of $721.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

