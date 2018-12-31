Amarin (AMRN) Given a $35.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 price objective on Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AMRN. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Amarin to $30.00 and gave the company a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a positive rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Amarin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Amarin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Amarin and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.80.

NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $13.24 on Friday. Amarin has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.96 and a beta of 0.65.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amarin will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amarin news, insider John F. Thero sold 607,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $11,587,141.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 17,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $353,451.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 688,308 shares of company stock valued at $13,142,237. Insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRN. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Amarin by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 34,069,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $554,311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Amarin by 704,126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,704,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703,706 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,388,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,335,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,118 shares during the period. Finally, EULAV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,456,000. 42.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

