Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Shares Sold by Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 11.7% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marcus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the second quarter. Marcus Capital LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 744 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 17.6% during the second quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,042 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,506.94, for a total value of $1,853,536.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 16,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,632.23, for a total transaction of $27,689,149.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,884,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,757,711,091.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,842 shares of company stock valued at $38,549,801 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,478.02 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,167.50 and a one year high of $2,050.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.71 billion, a PE ratio of 324.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $2.46. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $56.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,110.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,091.74.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

