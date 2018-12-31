America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (AMX) Receives Strong Sell Rating from Zacks Investment Research

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)‘s stock had its “strong sell” rating reissued by Zacks Investment Research in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “America Movil is striving hard to increase its smartphone sales through promotional discounts and subsidized offers, which contract margins and affect overall profitability. AT&T’s entry into the Mexican telecom industry with the acquisition of Gurpo Iusacell and Nextel de Mexico is a major setback for America Movil. Strict switching policy has also led to massive customer churn in Central America, while Peru and Ecuador remain near-term concerns for America Movil. The company’s business is exposed to exchange-rate fluctuations and foreign currency translation risks, given its strong presence in international markets. The stock has underperformed the industry in the past three months on an average. However, the company’s strength across its end-markets along with its line of innovative product and offerings augur well for the quarters ahead.”

AMX has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Scotiabank set a $19.00 target price on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $14.20 on Monday. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the second quarter worth about $167,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the third quarter worth about $170,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the third quarter worth about $171,000. HPM Partners LLC increased its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 31.6% in the third quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the third quarter worth about $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and data center, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients, as well as residential broadband services.

